Annual Economic Conference Planned for Early November

BOISE, Idaho –The Idaho Economic Development Association has planned an Economic Conference for early November.

The event, scheduled for Nov. 6-8, will be at the Grove Hotel in Boise, and will focus on a number of economic development issues.

“As Idaho continues to grow, there are many issues impacting the state’s economic development leaders in our rural and urban communities,” Dave Thornton, president of IEDA and community and customer relations coordinator with Idaho Power, said in a news release on Monday.

“IEDA’s November Annual Conference will offer our members valuable information to support their economic development efforts over the next year and beyond.”

According to the release, the conference “is open to anyone interested in issues that promote economic development opportunities throughout Idaho.”

Click here to register. Deadline is this Friday, Nov. 2.