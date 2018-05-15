Annual Free Pumpkin Planting Event For Kids With Petting Zoo

A Twin Falls' pumpkin farm is inviting area kids to join them with their annual seed planting event this weekend.

Tubbs' Berry Farm is planting seeds on Saturday, May 19, from 10 AM - 12 PM. Kids in attendance will be thrilled to get their hands dirty planting seeds, and will even get an early peek at some of this fall's full-grown beauties.

This planting party is open to all ages, according to the farm's event page. Tubbs' Berry Farm will also have their animals out for the kids to pet and enjoy. The farm is located at 1150 S Park Ave W in Twin.