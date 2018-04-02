Annual Gate Fee Begins at Shoshone Falls, Dierkes Lake

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Vehicle admission fee to Shoshone Falls and Dierkes Lake started on March 30, according to the city of Twin Falls.

The city said it charges vehicle admission fees during spring and summer to help cover the cost of park maintenance and life guards.

Admission is $3 per car or $25 for a season pass, the latter available for purchase at the ticket booth at Shoshone Falls or the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department, 136 Maxwell Ave.

Click to view a live camera feed of the falls.

