Annual Idaho Regatta Cancelled Due to High Water

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — High water and safety concerns prompted the Minidoka and Cassia county sheriff’s offices to cancelled permits for the 2017 Idaho Regatta Marine Event.

According to a news release issued by the Minidoka and Cassia county sheriff’s offices, the high water flows and safety concerns came from the sheriff’s dive rescue teams, race boat drivers and property owners along the race course.

The 42nd annual event was slated for the weekend of June 23-25 in Burley along the Snake River.

The release when on to say snow pack levels are higher this year than in the past years. Stream flows and the amount of water being released are controlled by the Bureau of Reclamation.

According to a statement on the Idaho Regatta’s Facebook page, event organizers spent the last few days discussing the matter with the BOR and the Minidoka and Cassia county sheriff’s offices, which resulted in the event cancellation.

Event organizers are looking to possibly reschedule the event for September, and said official notification will come from Idaho Regatta.

“The concern for the safety of the rescue teams, boat racers and damage to the (private) property located on the back side of the race course is the reason for the decision made by the Idaho Regatta after exploring all possible options to continue with the event,” Idaho Regatta said in a Facebook post. “Please bear with us as we work though this difficult situation and try to make the best out of it. We will keep everyone informed as to what is going to happen.”

As of Thursday night, the Minidoka Dam was releasing 23,500 cfs. The water along the race course around the island had breached over the retaining walls and is on the home owner’s grass and as well as the Burley Golf Course Marina, the sheriffs’ office news release said.

Earlier this week, the BOR announced increased flows from Palisades Dam.