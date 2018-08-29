Annual Live History Day Planned in Jerome, Volunteers Needed

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – The Jerome County Historical Society is looking for volunteers for Live History Day.

This is the 35th year the organization will present the community-oriented event, which is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum.

Live History Day will, among other things, include demonstrations of what pioneer life was like in early 1900s southern Idaho and host tours of early agriculture buildings and machines, according to a newsletter from the group.

Admission is $5 for adults, while those 12 years and younger get in free. Gates open at 9 a.m., according to the newsletter, with a U.S. Flag Raising Ceremony scheduled at 10 a.m., followed by an antique tractor parade. A fruit pie auction is planned for 1 p.m. Other demonstrations will last all day until about 4 p.m.

For more information about the event or to volunteer, visit online or call 208-324-5641 or 208-421-6632.