Annual Magic Valley Pride Festival Taking Place This Weekend

Magic Valley Pride is holding its third annual LGBTQ celebration in Twin Falls beginning Friday, June 8, and ending on Sunday, June 10. This year's theme is "Share the Vision," according to the group's Facebook page .

The 3rd Annual Magic Valley Pride Festival will start Saturday at 10 AM, at the Twin Falls City Park. The event features activities for children, food, live music and more. The weekend celebration also includes a Sunday brunch at The Yellow Brick Café, and a performance at the Orpheum Theater at 7:30 PM that night.