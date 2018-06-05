Annual Magic Valley Refugee Day Planned in Twin Falls

Hosted by the CSI Refugee Center, the annual celebration is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. June 15 at Twin Falls City Park. According to information from a calendar item on Monday's Twin Falls City Council agenda,

This event is intended as a community event to invite the citizens of Twin Falls to meet the members of our refugee community” and “will help people learn about the refugee community and their cultures and customs.

The event will feature musical performances, dances and other performances by refugees and, of course, lots of cultural food that is tough to find anywhere else in the area. In previous years, according to the council agenda, the attraction drew some 300 to 400 people.