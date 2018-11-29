TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Put on your mittens and come downtown Friday evening for the annual Twin Falls Festival of Lights Parade and tree lighting ceremony.

Thousands of people flock to Main Avenue every year for the community event that helps bring in the holiday spirit.

The parade, presented by the Times-News , begins at 6 p.m. on Main Avenue, followed by the tree lighting ceremony at Downtown Commons across from City Hall.

The parade route will start at Magic Valley High School and travel east on Main Avenue to Idaho Street, Michelle Campbell, director of events and marketing at the paper, said in an email to News Radio 1310.

“Santa will stop at Hansen [Street] to light the tree,” she said.

Campbell said organizers limited the number of float entries to keep the parade to one hour “so people don’t freeze” and so visitors can watch Santa light the tree.

Visitors will want to dress appropriately, not only for the cold of course, but for possible snow. According to the National Weather Service , there’s a 50 percent chance of rain and/or snow that day, with temperatures dropping to the low 20s that night.

Also, expect street closures beginning at 5 p.m.

The Twin Falls Police Department said officers will shut down the intersection of Main Avenue and Murtaugh Street to the intersection of Main Avenue and Castleford Street. Shoshone Street also will be closed between Second Avenue East/North and Second Avenue West /South. The streets will reopen after the parade and once the crowds have gone.

The department, on the city's website , urges “drivers to be cautious while driving in the area and to plan ahead. … Due to decreased lighting during nighttime and possible winter weather conditions, we would like to remind parents to please monitor their children closely during the parade activities.”

Cold weather and street closures aside, the parade usually brings out more than 10,000 people, Campbell said.

“The Times-News appreciates the ability to sponsor this great annual event and community tradition,” she said. “We appreciate all of the spectators and entries into the parade.”