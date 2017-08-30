Another Earthquake Hits Near Elko Nevada
A third earthquake has hit near Elko, Nevada this morning.
The earthquake this morning measured at 2.6 and was about 16 kilometers West of Elko. This was the third earthquake near Elko that we have heard about in 2017. A 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit in June and a smaller one happened in April. A larger 3.9 quake happened near Elko in June of last year also.
The earthquake this morning isn't big enough to worry about but it is another shake to add to the extremely long list of earthquakes happening around us. But it has to cause a bit of fear for those closer to it. Less than 10 years ago a large 6.0 magnitude damaged buildings in the nearby town of Wells, Nevada.