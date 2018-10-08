Another Explosive Found in Shoshone Mailbox

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) Authorities in Lincoln County say an improvised explosive was set off in a mailbox in Shoshone on Friday. The Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriquez said in a statement, deputies responded on Friday to West Huyser Street for a report of a suspicious incident and found that an explosive was set off inside the mailbox. The sheriff said a post-blast investigator was called in to assess the incident. Authorities have asked citizens to report anything suspicious in their mailboxes and do not touch it, call authorities. This is not the first time such and incident has happened in Shoshone, in July a homemade explosive went off in a mailbox on Carmen Street. The sheriff then said no one was injured.