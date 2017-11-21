Another Idaho Candidate Volunteers Financial Assets

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lt. Gov. Brad Little is the latest gubernatorial candidate to voluntarily release his financial assets. Idaho is one of just two states that don't require elected officeholders to disclose any of their personal financial information. Yet the topic has become a key talking point for Idaho's 2018 gubernatorial race after first-time political candidate Tommy Ahlquist voluntarily released information on his income, property holdings and business associations. Little on Monday went a step further than Ahlquist by using the federal disclosure requirements, which includes much more detailed information on types of income, value ranges of each asset and liabilities. According to the documents provided to The Associated Press, Little listed assets valued at between about $12 million and $24 million. He didn't report any debt.