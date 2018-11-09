Another Idaho Sears Closes

I had a job at Sears. Part-time. Summer of ’89.

I had been offered a job at one of the best radio stations in the country but in the beginning it was only part-time. A friend managed a Sears store and hired me and allowed me to work around the other schedule. He even offered me work selling appliances and with commission I could’ve done very well.

One afternoon we went to lunch and he explained he had worked a few hours a week at a radio station during the mid-50s. He then took a job at Sears but always regretted not giving radio a little more time. He said there was nothing wrong about chasing dreams.

I left Sears when the radio gig went full time, although. For decades I shopped at Sears out of loyalty.

All things must pass and Sears is slowly ratcheting down business. The Twin Falls store closed and now Idaho Falls is losing Sears.

I hear footsteps. Most of the iconic retailers of my youth are gone.