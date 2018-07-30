Another Restaurant Poll Ignores Twin Falls

Why do surveys skip diners? Picture by Bill Colley.

I read where Elevation 486 was considered one of the best restaurants for dining in the Western United States.  All of a year ago.

it always surprises me when I see a Top 10 list of restaurants just in Idaho and it skips local eateries

So it always surprises me when I see a Top 10 list of restaurants just in Idaho and it skips local eateries.

Basically, some of these writers have never visited anywhere other than Boise or Coeur d’Alene.

Me, I prefer fine restaurants close to home.  And I also enjoy diners.  Modern diners and family restaurants offer expansive menus and you don’t need to fear having the wrong kind of tie around your neck.

Filed Under: bill colley, Boise, Coeur d'Alene, diner, eating, Elevation 486, idaho, Only in Your State, restaurants
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Reviews, Top Story
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top