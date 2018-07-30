Another Restaurant Poll Ignores Twin Falls
I read where Elevation 486 was considered one of the best restaurants for dining in the Western United States. All of a year ago.
So it always surprises me when I see a Top 10 list of restaurants just in Idaho and it skips local eateries.
Basically, some of these writers have never visited anywhere other than Boise or Coeur d’Alene.
Me, I prefer fine restaurants close to home. And I also enjoy diners. Modern diners and family restaurants offer expansive menus and you don’t need to fear having the wrong kind of tie around your neck.