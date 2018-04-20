Another Suicide Under Investigation at Idaho Prison

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho prison officials say another inmate has died from an apparent suicide at a facility near Boise. The Idaho Department of Corrections says the Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident at the request of the department. Officials say the 27-year-old inmate was found unconscious in his cell at around 4:21 p.m Tuesday at the Idaho State Correctional Institution. Lifesaving measures were taken by jail staff while 911 was called. The inmate was then taken to a Boise hospital where he was pronounced dead the next morning. This is the second suicide reported in a little more than a week at an Idaho facility.