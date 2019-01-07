Another Survey Claims Hailey is Best Place in Idaho

Look, I think Hailey is a nice place.

It’s just that these people who do the rankings go to all the usual spots. Victor, Driggs, Ketchum, Boise and Coeur d’Alene. I doubt many of them visit Rupert, which is a classic small town with lovely parks and a grand old theater.

In other words, elitists write reviews for other elitists. USA Today published a piece from 24/7 Wall Street. You can read it by clicking here . And these people writing reviews must be smoking something. Elko is listed as the best place in Nevada!

At least in Hailey you can visit the most infamous resident. Unless he’s roaming the mountains looking for Taliban.