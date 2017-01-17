Another Winter Storm on Its Way to Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Another winter storm is expected to hit the Magic Valley this week, bringing with it the possibility of several inches of snow accumulation and at least a quarter-inch of ice accumulation.

The winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service office in Boise. The storm could drop 4 to 8 inches of white stuff at lower elevations and up to a foot in the mountains.

The possibility of ice accumulation, caused in part by freezing rain, will make driving conditions treacherous.

Snow will begin Wednesday in the higher elevations before dropping to valley floors.

“Snow will begin Wednesday morning then change to rain below 5500 feet … late Wednesday and Wednesday night before changing back to snow Thursday,” reads the advisory.

Most of the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley are expected to be affected by the winter storm.