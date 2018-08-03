Anti-Bully Idaho Hosts Event Before School Starts

Bullying happens everywhere, and even though it is an unrealistic goal to prevent all bullying, one Twin Falls group is fighting for change anyway. Parents and students can now get together in an effort to end bullying.

On August 18th at the Twin Falls City Park, there will be an Anti-Bully Idaho Back to School Bash . There will be cotton candy, hot dogs, drinks and fun for the entire family. It is amazing what one friend can do, and this is a great way to start the school year with an attack on bullying.

Finding a way to handle bullying is just as important as trying to stop it. Plus it is a fun family event.