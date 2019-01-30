How cold is it? At the radio studios of 97X in Davenport, Iowa -- even the antifreeze is freezing , and they have the video to prove it.

It's been brutally cold here in the Midwest thanks to the latest Polar Vortex . Right now in the Quad Cities it is -24 degrees. How cold is that you may ask? So cold that even this antifreeze will freeze.

Station DJ Bill Michaels explains that while it looks like pink lemonade, it's actually marine or RV antifreeze (ethanol).