Apple Mapping Snooping in Twin Falls

Big Brother is in your neighborhood.

I spotted an Apple mapping team in Twin Falls. I’m told there was also a team roaming around Hailey over the weekend.

While Apple is a mammoth corporate success, previous attempts at competing with Google maps were botched. Apple’s specialized vans are now roaming the roads gathering new pictures and data for an improved map.

Interesting, though, when I approached the van a woman inside asked I not take her picture! These snoops are detailing every aspect of your life and compiling data on your likes, dislikes and where you live. Then they demand privacy.