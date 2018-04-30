Application Period for Idaho’s Controlled Hunts Starts Tuesday
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Deer, elk, and black bears, oh my!
Starting Tuesday through June 5, hunters can apply for Idaho’s controlled hunt tags for deer, elk, pronghorn and fall black bear.
According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, hunters may also enter their names in the Super Hunt drawing – a separate and smaller pool of tags for any controlled hunt except black bear.
Unlike the controlled hunt applications, hunters can enter as many times as they want for Super Hunt tags. There are eight tags each for deer, elk and pronghorn, along with one moose tag, which will all be drawn in June. But the deadline for Super Hunt entries is May 31, so don’t delay.
There’s also one Super Hunt Combo up for grabs.
A full list of the hundreds of controlled hunts offered for 2018 can be found in the Big Game Seasons and Rules booklet, and here for information on the Super Hunts. Hunters can apply for both controlled hunts and Super Hunts at huntfishidaho.net, at license vendors, or by calling 800-554-8685.