Application Period for Idaho’s Controlled Hunts to End Tuesday
Hunters wishing to go afield in this fall’s controlled hunts have until Tuesday, June 5, to submit their application.
Those with a valid 2018 Idaho hunting license may apply for any pf the controlled hunts of deer, elk, pronghorn, black bear and turkey, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
How to hunters apply?
- At any hunting and fishing license vendor or Fish and Game office
- With a credit card by calling 1-800-554-8685
- Via Fish and Game's new online license vendor
- Or by mail to Fish and Game's License Section, P.O. Box 25, Boise, ID 83707. (Mailed applications must be postmarked no later than June 5.)
Fish and Game says before applying hunters might like to use the Hunt Planner on the department’s website that lists the drawing odds and statistics for all controlled hunts.