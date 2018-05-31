Application Period for Idaho’s Controlled Hunts to End Tuesday

Hunters wishing to go afield in this fall’s controlled hunts have until Tuesday, June 5, to submit their application.

Those with a valid 2018 Idaho hunting license may apply for any pf the controlled hunts of deer, elk, pronghorn, black bear and turkey, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

How to hunters apply?

At any hunting and fishing license vendor or Fish and Game office

With a credit card by calling 1-800-554-8685

Via Fish and Game's new online license vendor

Or by mail to Fish and Game's License Section, P.O. Box 25, Boise, ID 83707. (Mailed applications must be postmarked no later than June 5.)