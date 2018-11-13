Application Period Opens for CSI Law Enforcement Program

Interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement? The College of Southern Idaho can help.

CSI is offers a 16-week program in which graduates will train for careers as police officers, deputy sheriffs, detention officers, probation and parole officers, and dispatchers, according to information from the college.

CSI says the program will cover a number of training topics, including firearms, defense tactics, police ethics, DUI investigation, emergency driving, report writing, handcuffing, fingerprinting, crime scene analysis, physical fitness, and first aid and CPR.

Students enrolled in the CSI Law Enforcement Program, which will be taught by current and former law enforcement professionals, are in class from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For class dates and other information, or to set up an interview to enroll, contact Rob Storm at 208-732-6339 or rstorm@csi.edu .