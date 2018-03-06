Arbor Day Grants Available to Idaho Communities

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Like trees?

Arbor Day isn’t until April 27, but it’s not too early for Idaho communities to start planning activities to celebrate the tree-themed day.

For instance, communities may apply for Arbor Day grants to purchase trees, shrubs and other foliage for that day’s celebrations.

Grant applications are available online, and are due my March 23 to the Idaho Nursery & Landscape Association.