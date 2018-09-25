Are Changes Ahead for Local Truck Traffic

Is there too much heavy truck traffic on local roads? It was an inadvertent discussion this morning on Newsradio1310 KLIX but it surely drew some telephone calls.

You may already be aware the City of Twin Falls is hopeful it can eventually divert some of the traffic from downtown. Deputy Mayor Suzanne Hawkins offered details of the proposals on-air two weeks ago. She’s spearheading the city’s effort.

After our discussion today I received an email from a listener. He sent a link you can see by clicking here .

Two truck drivers also chimed in on-air. One suggested we resume smaller loads with single trailers. He believes we wouldn’t diminish actual shipping and roads wouldn’t take nearly as much abuse.