Are Moist Bathroom Wipes Clogging City Sewers?

It also sells a variety of toiletries and the founders were surprised one item was very much in demand. Men wanted moist wipes. I’m familiar with these from changing diapers twenty five years ago. I’m also familiar with warnings from sewage treatment plants. Wipes clog systems at great cost to taxpayers.

Some firms are now trying to manufacture bio-degradable wipes, but many cities engineers believe it more slogan than reality. This morning, I read a commentary at Washington Examiner. The writer claims there are worse things than wipes in the system. She mentions cooking oils. I remember a Governor of an eastern state once telling me he was mocked when his office requested people put the oils in cans and not down the sink. He was trying to remind constituents they play a role in keeping sewage systems in good working order. The challenges of modern living!