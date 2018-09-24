Are The Bagels From Great Harvest In Twin Everything We Wanted?

Great Harvest Bread Co announced that to celebrate their 5 year anniversary, they are now selling bagels. With this being virtually our only option we had to find out if they are everything we wanted them to be.

And the short answer is yes! A resounding yes! You can currently purchase 3 for $5 so for a variety I got a garlic Parmesan, cinnamon raisin and of course a plain.

They are pretty much the perfect texture. Slightly crispy on the outside, soft and gooey on the inside. They use golden raisins in their cinnamon raisin so it is not overly sweet. The garlic Parmesan is probably the best bagel I have ever had. (Never been to New York so please don't shoot me).

The plain is exactly how you want a plain bagel to be, the perfect canvas for whatever smear you want and great alone. YES! Plus it is coming up on carb season! Perfect timing!