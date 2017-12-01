Are Upside Down Christmas Trees Really A New Trend?

I usually love pretty much everything about Christmas...but this upside down Christmas Tree trend has me feeling a little Grinchy.

Why is this a thing? I get maybe the value if you have small kids or pets. But I know with my kids and pets that if you hang something just out of reach then they want it even more.

The argument is also made that it allows the decorations to hang more naturally from the tree. But it looks so unnatural to do it that I think it counteracts that point.

Some have even gone so extreme as saying that putting the tree upside down is like turning the cross of Jesus upside down and thus making a mockery of the sacred holiday. That's a little far for me to reach but I still agree that it is dumb.