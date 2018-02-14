Are Wyoming & Montana Better Than Idaho?

Montana looks a lot like Idaho. Picture by Bill colley.

Nothing against our neighbors in Wyoming and Montana, but…

if there weren’t signs and a preponderance of strange license plates I wouldn’t know I was somewhere else

Are those two states really better than Idaho when it comes to outdoor activities?  I mean, I’ve been to Cheyenne and other than standing outside the hotel while watching train cars being stacked I didn’t find many exciting ways to spend my time.

Montana I really like, too!  It looks like Idaho.  In fact if there weren’t signs and a preponderance of strange license plates I wouldn’t know I was somewhere else.  A new scientific survey gives Idaho the bronze medal for outdoor activities.  Our two neighbors placed gold (Wyoming) and silver (Montana).  Do you agree?

