Are Wyoming & Montana Better Than Idaho?
Nothing against our neighbors in Wyoming and Montana, but…
if there weren’t signs and a preponderance of strange license plates I wouldn’t know I was somewhere else
Are those two states really better than Idaho when it comes to outdoor activities? I mean, I’ve been to Cheyenne and other than standing outside the hotel while watching train cars being stacked I didn’t find many exciting ways to spend my time.
Montana I really like, too! It looks like Idaho. In fact if there weren’t signs and a preponderance of strange license plates I wouldn’t know I was somewhere else. A new scientific survey gives Idaho the bronze medal for outdoor activities. Our two neighbors placed gold (Wyoming) and silver (Montana). Do you agree?