Are You a Michelangelo or Picasso? Find Out at Ketchum Art Class

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) – What started out as a class teaching one art medium has turned into a class teaching many paint mediums.

Ketchum resident and local artist Deanna Schrell has been teaching the painting class every winter for several years, she said, and Monday kicked off another season of art-filled fun.

The class for adults and teens, called “Painting with Deanna Schrell,” is held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every Monday through March 18 at the Sawtooth Botanical Garden.

Participants don’t have to be the next Michelangelo or Picasso to attend – but then again, maybe there is a master among the group – but Schrell said there is something new to learn in each class that will help painters become better at their art.

“I teach different art exercises each week,” she said. “It can be painting from life or from a photo or copying a master.”

Schrell, who has been painting in town for years, said it’s always fun to get together with other artists, not only because they share a mutual interest but because individual artists can learn from one another.

“There’s something new every week,” she said. “It’s fun to get together with everyone. You can look at how everyone else approaches a subject and you learn from that.”

Class sizes vary because it’s a “drop-in” class, which means participants can just show up with their materials and fee, but Schrell said she’ll hold the class even if just a couple of people show up. Cost per session is $25. If someone isn’t sure what materials to bring, she said she can help with that.

For questions or to learn more, call Schrell at 208-720-3737.