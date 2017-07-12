Are You Addicted to Your Phone? Be Warned of Health Issues

We’re becoming ever more addicted to our electronic devices.

There are growing health concerns your smartphone is causing emotional distress. It harms personal relationships and leaves us feeling profoundly depressed when we can’t locate our phone. Just telling people to put it down for a couple of hours and walk away is easier said than done.

Jeremy Dalley from Tripp Family Medicine joined us in studio today. He explains you need to make time away from the electronics for your own health and the health of your relationships. Our conversation is archived at the YouTube video below.