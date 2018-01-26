Are You Missing a Turkey in Twin Falls?

Are you missing a turkey? One has taken up residence at Townsquare Media, better known as “Radio Ranch".

the big bird appears to get on well with the feline company

He likes to roost in the storage barn and otherwise roam the property.

We’ve got half-a-dozen cats living here as well (some would be adoptable) and the big bird appears to get on well with the feline company. Until he gobbles and they all get spooked.

Earlier this week we also had a domesticated goose wandering the parking lot. We assume someone is raising these birds and they appear to be up to general foul behavior! If your barn is emptying don’t worry, it’s not coyotes. Birds appear to like Friskies.