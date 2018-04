The Patagonia Grill is now open in the Turf Plaza in Twin Falls! They officially opened today!

Their business hours will be Monday thru Saturday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. And just for the record, there are a large varieties of empanadas! They are located at 772 Falls Ave. Turf Plaza

Twin Falls, Idaho 83301



According to their Facebook page , they are a family owned restaurant that will also offer pastries and cakes.