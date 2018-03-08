Argentinian Grill Set to Open This Spring in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A taste of Argentina is making its way to Twin Falls with a new family restaurant expected to open this spring. Couples Kathy Casillas and Daniel Zarco say they hope to open the Patagonia Grill in early April featuring some of Argentina's most popular dishes like empanadas; bread pockets stuffed with a variety of fillings including chicken, ground beef, and vegetables. Casillas says she also wants to make cakes and pastries served with espresso and the traditional Argentine tea, mate. Zarco, who has worked as a cook, is from the town of La Patagonia and the two chose to use it as the name of their business. The new restaurant will be in the Turf Plaza off of Falls Avenue.