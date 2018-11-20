Armed Standoff Ends at Twin Falls Mobile Park

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Twin Falls police responded Tuesday afternoon to the Creekside Court Mobile Home Park, where a standoff occurred at one of the trailers.

Police responded Tuesday to the Creekside Court Mobile Home Park, where a standoff occurred. (Photo by Greg Jannetta)

The standoff began about noon, one mobile home park resident told News Radio 1310. Our media partner KMVT is reporting that the standoff began when the occupant was served an eviction notice.

“It was ridiculous and stupid,” said park resident Ron Dahl, who was outside and saw the police force gather in the mobile park. He said he did not know the armed resident. Dahl and his daughter, Janyce, said police took one person into custody.

News Radio 1310 has reached out to the police for additional information. More will be posted when it becomes available.