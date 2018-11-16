Armed Standoff in Blaine County Ends Without Injuries

PICABO, Idaho (KLIX) – A domestic incident that turned into an armed standoff with a Twin Falls man ended without injury on Friday in Picabo, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, 29-year-old Dillon Dugger, surrendered to authorities after a three-hour standfoff that involved 18 law officers.

Sheriff Steve Harkins said in a news release Friday afternoon that deputies and officers from several assisting agencies responded a little after 10 a.m. to the Silver Creek Convenience Store on State Highway 20 in Picabo in southern Blaine County, where they made contact with Dugger at a small park across the street from the store.

They found out that Dugger had a handgun, Harkins said, and for public safety law officers closed Highway 20 during the standoff. Dugger eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

There were no injuries, the sheriff said, noting a determination of charges is pending.