Arson Reward Increased to $15,000 in Burley Fire Case

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) The reward leading to the arrest of those responsible for an arson fire in Burley has increased to $15,000. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is now offering a $10,000 reward, adding to the already $5,000 reward being offered by the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office. New surveillance video and images were shared by Cassia County Sheriff's investigators this week. It shows a person in the back alley near the building. In late January firefighters and emergency crews responded to a building on fire in downtown Burley. While battling the blaze crews found a pipe bomb attached to the door of a business across the street. The Twin Falls Bomb Squad was called to dispose of the bomb. Investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set. The Cassia County Sheriff's office reported finding a suspicious vehicle seen around the time of the fire, but released little information about it. The building was so severely damaged it had to be demolished. If you have any information about the arson or pipe bomb call the ATF's hotline at 888-ATF-FIRE (888-283-3473) or go www.reportit.com, or the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office at 1-877-75-ARSON (1-800-752-7766), those who leave a tip can remain anonymous.