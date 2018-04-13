Art & Soul Contest Begins

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, here’s one suggestion: Art & Soul of the Magic Valley.

This year’s contest – the eighth annual event in Twin Falls – kicked off Friday, April 13, and will go through April 28.

The contest features more than 300 artists and represents 15 states and two countries, Melissa Crane, director of marketing and sales for the Magic Valley Arts Council, previously told News Radio 1310.

“We have all worked hard to encourage more artists and businesses to participate this year than ever before," she said.

Among the artists are 129 students who will have their work displayed this year at the Magic Valley Mall. Other venues are scattered throughout the city.

Anyone 16 years and older may register to vote for their favorite artwork. Voters determine the 30 winners to receive some of $40,000 in prize money.

Visit the Magic Valley Arts Council to register and to find out about the venues, then look for the yellow flags with a red heart. There is no fee to register or to vote.