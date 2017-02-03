Art & Soul of The Magic Valley Youth Category

Kid Art Photo Credit Shani Hudspeth

Art & Soul of The Magic Valley is thrilled to announce their youth category. All Magic Valley kids are encouraged to show their art for a chance to win cash! 

Ideas are, but not limited to: ceramics, drawing, glass, fiber, jewelry, painting, mixed media, photography, sculpture, woodworking and more.

Prizes will be awarded in 3 divisions:

  1. Elementary
  2. Middle School
  3. High School

The artist with the most votes from each division will receive $300.00. Please see official rules. 

Cost - $10 per student. Students entering in the youth category may only compete for the youth category cash prizes. All art must be display ready (matted or framed) if applicable. 

Application deadline is February 7th, 2017.

Filed Under: Magic Valley, Magic Valley Arts Council
Categories: Events
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top