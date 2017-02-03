Art & Soul of The Magic Valley Youth Category

Art & Soul of The Magic Valley is thrilled to announce their youth category. All Magic Valley kids are encouraged to show their art for a chance to win cash!

Ideas are, but not limited to: ceramics, drawing, glass, fiber, jewelry, painting, mixed media, photography, sculpture, woodworking and more.

Prizes will be awarded in 3 divisions:

Elementary Middle School High School

The artist with the most votes from each division will receive $300.00. Please see official rules.

Cost - $10 per student. Students entering in the youth category may only compete for the youth category cash prizes. All art must be display ready (matted or framed) if applicable.