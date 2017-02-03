Art & Soul of The Magic Valley Youth Category
Art & Soul of The Magic Valley is thrilled to announce their youth category. All Magic Valley kids are encouraged to show their art for a chance to win cash!
Ideas are, but not limited to: ceramics, drawing, glass, fiber, jewelry, painting, mixed media, photography, sculpture, woodworking and more.
Prizes will be awarded in 3 divisions:
- Elementary
- Middle School
- High School
The artist with the most votes from each division will receive $300.00. Please see official rules.
Cost - $10 per student. Students entering in the youth category may only compete for the youth category cash prizes. All art must be display ready (matted or framed) if applicable.
Application deadline is February 7th, 2017.