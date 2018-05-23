As Gas Prices Rise More Bargain Vacations Are Close To Home

Montana State Museum

Another recommendation for a weekend away as gas prices rise. If you’re looking for a short trip I can recommend Helena, Montana.

The small compact city has mountain trails, a historic cathedral and The Montana State Museum.

I spent several hours at the latter last summer. It chronicles the state’s past, before arrival of Europeans. You can also see a small military section honoring the troops from Montana who’ve battled in our nation’s wars.

And there is the white bison exhibit. These births are exceedingly rare.