As Gas Prices Rise More Bargain Vacations Are Close To Home
Montana State Museum
Another recommendation for a weekend away as gas prices rise. If you’re looking for a short trip I can recommend Helena, Montana.
The small compact city has mountain trails, a historic cathedral and The Montana State Museum.
I spent several hours at the latter last summer. It chronicles the state’s past, before arrival of Europeans. You can also see a small military section honoring the troops from Montana who’ve battled in our nation’s wars.
And there is the white bison exhibit. These births are exceedingly rare.
The entire trip took me about 4-and-a-half hours and I made two stops in between for gas and a quick bite to eat. There is plenty of hotel space and some great restaurants.