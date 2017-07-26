Associate Principals Hired for O’Leary, Robert Stuart Middle Schools

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Two area middle schools will have new associate principals this school year.

Sara Praegitzer

Sara Praegitzer will be the new associate principal at O’Leary Middle School, and Justin White will be the new associate principal at Robert Stuart Middle School. Both individuals have several years of experience in education.

Praegitzer, who has worked in the Twin Falls School District since 2007, started her career as a math teacher at OMS. She taught math and English at Canyon Ridge High School for four and a half years before coming back to OMS in 2013 where she has served as the school’s instructional coach for the past four years. She has a master’s degree from the University of Idaho and is currently pursuing an educational leadership degree.

“I am excited to be a support system for our teachers at O’Leary, to work with a great team this year and am anxious for the school year to start,” she said.

Justin White

White will be joining the TFSD team from the Nampa School District. White started his career in the Melba School District where he taught kindergarten through 12th-grade music for three years. He has been a music teacher at Skyview High School, serving as the marching band director, jazz band director, and guitar instructor for the past three years. He was also the Band Director Chairperson for District Three Educators while working at Skyview High School.

White holds a bachelor’s degree from Boise State University and a master’s degree from the University of Idaho.

“I think Twin Falls has the perfect climate for making huge strides in education,” White said. “With the growth of Twin Falls, it is a perfect time to explore and implement some big ideas that will improve education for our students.”