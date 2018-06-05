At Large: South Idaho Man Wanted For Battery And Strangulation

Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho have alerted the public to a very dangerous man who is wanted for spousal battery resulting in trauma and attempted strangulation.

Otoniel Arturo Heredia is wanted by law enforcement as of Friday, May 1. The 26-year-old, Hispanic male, was last seen in Ada County. He is 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs approximately 200 pounds, according to his most recent arrest record. Aside from battery of a spouse and attempted strangulation, Heredia was also charged with criminal contempt of court (SEC 18-1801 M).