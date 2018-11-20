At Thanksgiving Do You Call It Stuffing Or Dressing?

We already know that every Idaho Thanksgiving meal needs to to have turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, pies, and eggnog. Well, maybe not eggnog - that's debatable. People will express their feelings for eggnog, but this may be the most important argument you'll have this Thanksgiving. Do you call it Dressing or Stuffing?

Technically there is a difference since Dressing is cooked out of the bird and Stuffing is cooked in the bird. But, do we care? Nope. We call it what we want. So what do you want to call it? Settle this now before things get awkward at the table when you ask for dressing and you get a bottle of Ranch.