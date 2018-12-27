Attention Brides To Be: Twin Falls Bridal Expo Is Coming!

Christmas and New Year's Eve has to be the most popular times to get engaged. Well, all those brides to be can hit the Bridal Expo for a one stop shop.

This event is pretty huge every year. You can find venues, photographers, cake decorators; the works in one place. This year it is January 4th and 5th at the Radio Rondevoo Event Center in Downtown Twin Falls.

So for those who want to get everything all set up in potentially one full day, head to the Bridal Expo.