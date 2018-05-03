Attic Fire Damages Twin Falls Home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Twin Falls home suffered $15,000 in damages after a fire broke out in the attic Wednesday evening. The Twin Falls Fire Department says crews were called out at 6 p.m. to house on the 100 block of Lincoln Street where firefighters could see smoke coming from the attic area. Firefighters had to break in after finding out no one was home at the time. After a quick search crews found the fire in the attic and had it under control by 6:30 p.m. It was determined that an electrical issue in the attic caused the blaze. Three engines and 11 firefighters worked to put out the fire.