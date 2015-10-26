Attorney General Continues Probe of Canyon County Sheriff

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that the complaint concerns whether Donahue misused his official position to promote his private nonprofit, the K. Donahue Foundation. The foundation runs the Man Up Crusade, aimed at curbing domestic violence through advocacy and education. The newspaper said it used a public records request to obtain a letter from a deputy attorney general to Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor.

The letter, dated Sept. 11, said the Attorney General's Office believed further investigation was warranted, though it noted that "further investigation may, or may not, support the eventual filing of criminal charges." The portion of the letter stating the basis of the finding was redacted. The sheriff told the newspaper that he plans to cooperate with investigators, who still haven't questioned him. He says the process has been frustrating because he still doesn't know what the allegations against him are or who made them.