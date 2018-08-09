Police: ATV Driver Dies From Injuries in Morning Crash

UPDATE, 3:35 p.m.: Idaho State Police said Thursday afternoon in a news release that the driver of the ATV, 87-year-old Nampa resident John Kinghorn, has died from injuries sustained in the crash. 

Original story

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX) – The driver of an ATV was sent to the hospital Thursday morning after crashing the four-wheeler into a pickup truck.

The crash was reported at 9:48 a.m. on Ustick Road between Northside Boulevard and Midland Boulevard in Nampa.

According to Idaho State Police, 87-year-old Nampa resident John Kinghorn was driving east on Ustick Road on a Honda ATV, while Dakota Bosworth, 31, of Caldwell was driving east on Ustick Road in a Dodge Ram pickup. Kinghorn turned the ATV onto the roadway and struck Bosworth's vehicle as Bosworth was attempting to pass.

Police said Kinghorn, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken by ground ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Bosworth was wearing a seat belt.

The road was blocked for about two hours while the crash was investigated, ISP said. County Sheriff's Office and the Nampa Highway District assisted at the scene.

