Authorities Find Body of Missing Oakley Man

OAKLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Authorities say they found the body of an Oakley man who went missing in October.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday evening that law officers found the body of Richard "Bub" Poulton along the Snake River, not far from the Milner Dam in Twin Falls County.

Poulton, who suffered from schizophrenia and was admittedly off his medication, went missing on Oct. 21 near Milner Dam. Previously, his pickup was found in a beet field near 700 West and Milner Road.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.