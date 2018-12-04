FILER, Idaho (KLIX) – Authorities said about 20 camp trailers and motorhomes stored at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds have been vandalized and items stolen from them.

Twin Falls County deputies responded Tuesday to the fairgrounds after staff noticed broken windows in some of the trailers. The sheriff’s office said it is still getting information from owners, who have been asked to inventory their belongings and report missing items and property damage.

According to video footage from the fairgrounds, a man and woman were shown in the area of the trailer, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators believe the incident occurred sometime last weekend.

The sheriff's office seeking the public's help.

Anyone who can identify the individuals in the photo, or have information about the crimes, should contact SIRCOMM at 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.