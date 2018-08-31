WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) – The Gooding County Sheriff's Office said they received a report of a drive-by shooting in Wendell early Friday morning.

According to Sgt. Kelby Cornett, the incident happened at 6th Avenue East a little before 3 a.m.

Authorities said shots were fired, but no one was injured or hit.

The case is under investigation and no one is in custody, Cornett said. He said this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.