Authorities Search for Man Lost in Owyhee County

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) – Authorities are searching for a 32-year-old man who went missing last week in a remote area of Owyhee County. Because of extreme weather conditions, they are asking the public to stay away from the search area.

According to the Owyhee Sheriff’s Office, Eric Rose and Frances Watson, and their 1-year-old child, were on their way to Silver City when the vehicle they were traveling in got stuck. After four to five days in the remote area, Rose left the vehicle on foot to seek help and hasn’t been heard from since.

“He was last seen in the very remote and snow-covered area Cow Creek Road and Trout Creek Roads,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release on Monday.

Watson and the child were located Feb. 15, when law officers learned about Rose, and were taken to Jordan Valley, Ore.

An extensive search has already been done in the area, the sheriff’s office said, but because of extreme weather conditions it is now requesting that additional citizens not come to the area to help search. The roads to Silver Creek have been closed to public access.